Ann Arbor police investigating after 1 injured in shooting near Planet Fitness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near a Planet Fitness gym in the city Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of W. Stadium on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have a suspect in custody, and there is no threat to the public.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.