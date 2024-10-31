Pistons top 76ers, 105-95, for first win of the season

Trump returns to Michigan, 3 teens charged in connection with deputy's murder and more top stores

Tobias Harris had 18 points and 14 rebounds in his Philadelphia return and the Detroit Pistons won for the first time in five games this season, beating the 76ers 105-95 on Wednesday night.

Harris joined Detroit — 14-68 last season — in the offseason as a free agent after six seasons with the 76ers. Jaden Ivey scored 23 points for the Pistons, Cade Cunningham added 22 and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16.

Philadelphia (1-3) trailed by 21 in the second half in its fourth game without All-Star Joel Embiid (left knee injury maintenance) and Paul George (left knee bone bruise).

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 13 points, and Jared McCain added 12.

Pistons: After a brutal stretch to begin the season by playing five teams who made the Eastern Conference playoffs, Detroit moved the ball well and took advantage of the 76ers' battered lineup.

76ers: Philadelphia's offense continues to struggle without Embiid and George.

After Philadelphia used a 9-0 run to cut it to 87-77 early in the fourth, the Pistons went on a 15-5 run over the next four minutes.

The Pistons snapped an eight-game losing streak overall against the 76ers dating to a 102-94 victory in Detroit on March 31, 2022. The last time the Pistons won at Wells Fargo Center was a 136-106 victory on March 4, 2017.

The Pistons host New York on Friday night. Philadelphia hosts Memphis on Saturday night.