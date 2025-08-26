Man fatally injured by oncoming truck while crossing street in Pontiac

2 charged in fatal hospital shooting; Michigan schools deal with mold cleanup; and more top stories

A West Bloomfield man was fatally injured by an oncoming vehicle when trying to cross a street about 4 p.m. Monday in Pontiac, Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported.

The victim was 77-year-old Jehad Alrayess, who was walking in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Elm Street.

"It is believed Alrayess, who appeared to be lost, was attempting to cross the street to ask for directions when he stepped into the path of the truck," the report said.

The oncoming truck was a GMC Sierra with a trailer driven by a 45-year-old Imlay City resident. The truck was northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the time.

Alrayess was transported by STAR EMS to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, where he later died of his injuries.

This accident is the fifth fatal pedestrian crash in the City of Pontiac this year, not including other collisions that resulted in serious injuries, the sheriff's office said. The fatal crashes include ones on Baldwin Avenue on July 3 and on Aug. 5.

"Drivers are urged to stay alert, particularly in residential and high-traffic areas, and pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks whenever possible and exercise caution when crossing busy roadways," the report said.