Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in Pontiac, just weeks after similar fatal crash involving bicyclist

Oakland County deputies are investigating the second hit-and-run fatal crash under similar circumstances within a month in Pontiac, Michigan.

Both crashes happened after 11 p.m. on their respective nights, within blocks of each other on Baldwin Avenue. The vehicle involved in both instances was a Jeep, and the driver left before providing assistance at the scene, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

"We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals connected to a recent fatal crash," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "If you know someone who drives a Jeep with unexplained front-end damage, or if you have any other relevant information, please come forward. Your help could be vital in bringing answers to the victim's family and the community."

Tuesday's crash happened shortly before midnight and resulted in the death of Thomas Cummings, 43, of Pontiac. Deputies said Cummings was walking in a non-crosswalk area on Baldwin Avenue near Grandie Street when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries

Evidence recovered from the scene indicates the vehicle involved was a Jeep body style, deputies said.

The July 3 crash resulted in the death of Frank Tyson, 48, who was riding a bicycle on Baldwin Avenue at Rundell Street shortly after 11 p.m. that night.

A witness followed at Jeep Grand Cherokee to a nearby street, where the driver and a passenger got out of the damaged vehicle and fled in a silver Chevrolet Malibu

Both incidents are being investigated by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information that can help officers investigate either crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters remain anonymous.