Pontiac bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, deputies searching for driver

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist Thursday night in Pontiac and then fled.

Deputies say the crash happened at around 11:07 p.m. Thursday on Baldwin Avenue and Rundell Avenue. A 31-year-old Pontiac man was riding a bicycle north on Baldwin when authorities say he was hit by the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, who did not stop and drove away from the scene.

A witness told deputies that they followed the Jeep on a side street, where the driver and a passenger got out of the vehicle and then drove away in a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies have not identified the victim.

"We are seeking the public's help to locate and identify the individual involved in this hit-and-run fatal crash," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "Obviously, basic humanity was not exhibited by leaving an individual to die in the street. We are seeking anyone with information that could help bring this individual to justice."

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this incident. Tipsters remain anonymous.