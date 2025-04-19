Patrick Kane hints at signing extension with Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings players are starting exit meetings with coach Todd McLellan following a 39-35-8 season — a record that fell short of the expectations of fans.

McLellan is preparing to evaluate and assess what the last four months of hockey came to mean, and what comes next. One player that's evaluating his future with the team and in the league is Patrick Kane.

"For me, I just played my 1,300th game, and I think it would be cool to, you know, play a few more years," Kane said. "I think it would be cool to get to 1,500. That's probably a goal I put in my mind. I think that's definitely possible, but with everything that's gone on, it's probably something that I just look at year after year and see where I'm at. But that would be a goal for me, to hopefully get to 1,500 games and play a few more years. I think that's possible for me."

Kane has also made it clear that there is mutual interest between him and the Red Wings to sign an extension, though he wants to take some time to think about it.

"Last year, I felt like I sat up here and I was talking about security and maybe multi-year contracts, and then, you know, a month, couple weeks later, you think completely different," Kane said. "So, I think those are conversations that still need to be had with myself, my family, people closest to me, my agent and obviously with the organization, and figure all that out. But, you know, I thought this year, with my age and the one-year bonuses and kind of working that contract, I thought it worked well for both sides."

In 2024, the right winger signed a one-year contract worth $4 million in salary with $2.5 million in additional incentives.

Kane tallied 21 goals and 38 assists in 72 games this season, with a plus-minus of -16.