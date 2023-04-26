Pastor Mo shares his ideas for "No Beef Zones" in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Gun violence in Detroit continues to be an issue. Just a few weeks ago, 10 people were shot and five were killed.

In the aftermath, Detroit police announced it would enforce the already-existing curfew for young people, and Detroit city councilmember Mary Waters suggested turning some areas downtown into "gun-free zones."

Detroit community activist Maurice Hardwick, better known as Pastor Mo, joined CBS News Detroit on Wednesday to discuss his idea for "No Beef Zones" in the city.