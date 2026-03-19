Parent recalls attack on Temple Israel one week later: "We'll heal from this"

It's been one week since the attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, and the community is still recovering.

In a sit-down interview with CBS News Detroit, a Temple Israel member who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of being targeted, recalled last Thursday's attack. The day she said, time stood still.

"The day started like any other day. We dropped my oldest off," this parent said.

The woman's 5-year-old daughter was attending school at Temple Israel when she received a call about an active shooter.

"It's a 30-minute drive down there. It felt like hours. Just the constant thought of where is my baby. I know she's at temple, but where is she in temple?" she said.

Shock and concern amplified when she and her family arrived on the scene.

"It was a sea of as far as I could see of lights, flashing lights, cops. I was prepared to hop out of the vehicle and just run," she said.

Hours went by before she said she was safely reunited with her child.

"As soon as I had her in my arms, I knew that everything was going to be ok. Thank God, I can hold her again. The first thing she said to us is what haunts me the most. She said the scariest thing happened today at school. Somebody drove into my school, and I was just in the gym. I was right there," she said.

Now, a week later, she tells CBS News Detroit that the trauma still lingers.

"Loud noises will make her jump, and she'll hide, which is tough for me to watch, but as a parent, I've been reminding her you are safe, you are with me," she said.

The parent said she's grateful for the response from first responders, staff at Temple Israel, and the support from the community.

While it may take time to heal, she says, family is committed to moving forward.

"We will come back stronger and a tighter-knit community. We'll heal from this. It'll take time. We have to give ourselves some grace," she stated.