Paddle your way through the Clinton River in Macomb County

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a fun summer activity with friends and family look no further.

Spreading across Macomb County sits the Clinton River, a 33-mile stretch of water you can paddle your way through all the way to Lake St. Clair.

"You really, literally feel like you're in up north Michigan right here in the heart of these suburban areas. What we're seeing here is nothing short of one of the most successful environmental success projects in southeast Michigan," said Gerry Santoro, Macomb County Program Director for Parks & Natural Resources.

The river was a 20-year clean up that Santoro says wasn't an easy task.

"Unfortunately, people just used it as a dump for years, for decades. It was mostly trees, shopping carts, automobiles, and appliances," Santoro said.

What was once one of the most polluted rivers in the Great Lakes, according to Santoro, is now a place of serenity and fun!

"We're seeing literally thousands of people utilize our local outfitters for kayaking and canoeing on an annual basis," Santoro stated.

The Clinton River is a peaceful glide through nature.

"The wildlife in this region is exceptional. You'll see blue herons, egrets, you'll see deer, you'll even see fish," said Santoro.

You may also get a burst of adrenaline while you take on some rapids, depending on what paddle tour you sign up for.

"What we're seeing now is really a celebration of a lot of hard work from a lot of people from all these different communities that have come together," Santoro stated.

It's a couple hours of adventure right here in southeast Michigan.

"You don't have to go up north anymore to get a really awesome canoeing and kayaking experience," said Santoro.

Santoro says if you don't want to go through one of the rental companies along the river, you can drop your own canoe or kayak off at any of the boat launches.

Click here to see the locations of the Clinton River launch sites.

Below you can learn more about rental companies, including prices and paddle tours. The two rental companies are:

- Clinton River Canoe & Kayak

- Simple Adventures