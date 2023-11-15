Oxford school shooter admits he didn't ask for therapy, court documents say

Oxford school shooter admits he didn't ask for therapy, court documents say

Oxford school shooter admits he didn't ask for therapy, court documents say

(CBS DETROIT) - Just two days after the parents of the Oxford school shooter were granted separate trials, new developments continue to emerge in their involuntary manslaughter case.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of ignoring their mentally ill child, refusing to get him help, and instead buying him a gun, according to court documents.

New evidence shows the shooter admitted he was lying when he claimed he begged his parents to take him to therapy, a key component of the case, according to Jennifer Crumbley's attorney.

James Crumbley's attorney also claims prosecutor Karen McDonald violated a gag order by discussing the case on TV over the weekend.

McDonald denied that, saying she remained in compliance with the court order.

The parents were granted separate trials Monday afternoon. They requested the separate trials, claiming that it was necessary to "avoid prejudice" and to "promote fairness."