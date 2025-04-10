Watch CBS News
Local News

CEO of Michigan medical center where hyperbaric chamber exploded, killing 5-year-old, released from jail

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Hyperbaric chamber business CEO posts bond, released from jail
Hyperbaric chamber business CEO posts bond, released from jail 00:26

The CEO of a Michigan center where a hyperbaric chamber explosion killed a 5-year-old boy has been released from jail on bond. 

Tamela Peterson, 58, of Brighton, is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Jan. 31 incident at the Oxford Center. 

Troy Police confirmed that Peterson, also known as Tamela Marie Powell, was released Wednesday afternoon from Oakland County Jail after posting the $2 million bond required in her case. She had been in jail since March 11. Her previous request to reduce the bond amount was denied.

The next court hearing in her case is a probable cause conference April 30 in 52nd District Court-Division 4 in Troy. 

The 5-year-old boy, Thomas Cooper, died as a result of his injuries from the explosion that happened while he was inside the chamber for treatment. His mother sustained burns on her arms and hands during her efforts to free him from the equipment. 

Two other people were charged with second-degree murder, and a fourth person was charged with involuntary manslaughter. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.