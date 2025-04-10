CEO of Michigan medical center where hyperbaric chamber exploded, killing 5-year-old, released from jail

The CEO of a Michigan center where a hyperbaric chamber explosion killed a 5-year-old boy has been released from jail on bond.

Tamela Peterson, 58, of Brighton, is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Jan. 31 incident at the Oxford Center.

Troy Police confirmed that Peterson, also known as Tamela Marie Powell, was released Wednesday afternoon from Oakland County Jail after posting the $2 million bond required in her case. She had been in jail since March 11. Her previous request to reduce the bond amount was denied.

The next court hearing in her case is a probable cause conference April 30 in 52nd District Court-Division 4 in Troy.

The 5-year-old boy, Thomas Cooper, died as a result of his injuries from the explosion that happened while he was inside the chamber for treatment. His mother sustained burns on her arms and hands during her efforts to free him from the equipment.

Two other people were charged with second-degree murder, and a fourth person was charged with involuntary manslaughter.