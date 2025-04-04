Michigan judge denies CEO's bond reduction request in fatal hyperbaric chamber explosion

The CEO of a Michigan center involved in a fatal hyperbaric chamber explosion will not see a reduction in her bond.

According to the Oakland County 52-4 District Court, Judge Maureen McGinnis denied Tamela Peterson's request to bring down her $2 million bond on Friday. Peterson, 58, of Brighton, is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 5-year-old Thomas Cooper, who was killed in the explosion on Jan. 31 at the Oxford Center in Troy, Michigan.

Thomas' mother, who was in the room at the time of the explosion, was injured.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Peterson's attorney for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Two other people were charged with second-degree murder, and a fourth person was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Court records show that Peterson allegedly shared still photos from a CCTV camera of the boy after the explosion, even mocking the child. Peterson also allegedly tried to withhold evidence by running from investigators and admitted that she had her son wipe her laptop completely within days of the explosion.

Court documents show that Peterson and staff members allegedly failed to implement safety measures before allowing the boy to get in the chamber. The Michigan Attorney General's office, which investigated the incident, alleged that a safety grounding strap was not used on the child.

Peterson is scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 30.

