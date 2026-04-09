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Over $200,000 worth of illegal narcotics seized in Wayne County investigation

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Law enforcement officers seized over $200,000 worth of illegal narcotics during an investigation in Metro Detroit. 

The Michigan State Police said its Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) worked with the Taylor Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency's Detroit Division on an investigation of someone bringing pressed fentanyl pills to sell in Metro Detroit. 

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Michigan State Police's Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) worked with the Taylor Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency's Detroit Division on an investigation of pressed fentanyl pills. Over 3 kilograms of the illegal narcotics was seized. Michigan State Police

The officers confiscated over 3 kilograms of the illegal narcotics, more than 28,500 pressed fentanyl pills that were created to look like prescription oxycodone 30 mg pills. 

State police said there are multiple suspects in custody, pending review by the Wayne County prosecutor's office. 

This investigation was supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice; then administered by the Michigan State Police. 

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