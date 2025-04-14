Watch CBS News
Why did some Northern Michigan residents receive alert about an earthquake?

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Several residents in Ostego County, Michigan, received an alert about an earthquake on Monday, but local officials say it was due to an error.

According to Michigan State Police, temporary cellphone towers registered as being from California are physically located in Vanderbilt, Michigan. Residents received the alert after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded near San Diego. 

It read, "Earthquake Detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself."

Michigan residents receive alert about California earthquake
Michigan State Police

MSP and Ostego County Emergency Management confirmed that the alert does not apply to Otsego County, and there is no emergency in the area. MSP said the county is "working on the issue."

CBS News Los Angeles reported that the earthquake was recorded 2.49 miles south of Julian, California, in San Diego County. A U.S. Geological Survey map showed that the earthquake was felt across Southern California and into Mexico.  

