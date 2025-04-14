Why did some Northern Michigan residents receive alert about an earthquake?

Man fatally stabbed in Southfield; $10k in retail merchandise stolen in Birmingham; more top stories

Several residents in Ostego County, Michigan, received an alert about an earthquake on Monday, but local officials say it was due to an error.

According to Michigan State Police, temporary cellphone towers registered as being from California are physically located in Vanderbilt, Michigan. Residents received the alert after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded near San Diego.

It read, "Earthquake Detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself."

MSP and Ostego County Emergency Management confirmed that the alert does not apply to Otsego County, and there is no emergency in the area. MSP said the county is "working on the issue."

CBS News Los Angeles reported that the earthquake was recorded 2.49 miles south of Julian, California, in San Diego County. A U.S. Geological Survey map showed that the earthquake was felt across Southern California and into Mexico.