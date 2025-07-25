Orion Road near Dutton Road expected to reopen in early August after flood

A section of Orion Road that has been closed since it partly collapsed during flooding on July 16 is expected to reopen the week of Aug. 4, according to the Road Commission for Oakland County, Michigan.

The affected area is near Dutton Road, on the border of Rochester Hills and Oakland Township. More than 5 inches of rain fell in about an hour at that location, washing away much of the ground near the road. As a result, a portion of the road collapsed and left exposed underground utilities that included a water line, gas line and fiber optic cable.

The Road Commission placed stormwater pumps in the area starting July 18. As the flood water receded, utility crews were able to begin their repair and relocation work for the infrastructure lines. That includes

City of Rochester Hills water main – The damaged water main was removed, and a new 12-inch water main is being installed. Testing on the new line will take place next week.

Consumers Energy gas main – The old gas line has been abandoned and will be removed. A new gas line has been placed along Canyon Street, with gas service to be restored by Friday. There will also be a new gas line placed along Orion Road in early August.

AT&T fiber optic cable – The repair of this service is expected to be done on Friday.

After that step, the road commission can backfill the area that was washed out by the flood and send a contractor to pave the rebuilt section. The road commission has already completed repair work on the existing culvert.

In the meantime, the road commission is working with the Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes and the Environment (EGLE) to conduct a study to determine if any further changes are necessary.

The posted detour for the area is Rochester Road to Tienken Road to Adams Road, back to Orion Road and vice versa. This segment of Orion Road normally carries 8,470 vehicles a day.

The above video originally aired on July 18.