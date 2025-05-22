Michigan high school rowing team heading to nationals

The crew team at St Mary's Preparatory High School in Orchard Lake, Michigan, has been competing since the 1970s, taking home 28 state championships and numerous national appearances.

For decades, the historically all-boys school competed in the men's races.

But five years ago, the school accepted its first class of girls, an idea that was met with skepticism by some in the school's community.

"I will be the first to admit that I was not enthusiastic about the girls starting here, I mean, we've been an all-boys school since 1885. But I couldn't be more wrong about something," said head coach and English teacher Chris Czarnecki. "They are very much a mirror image of the boys. Ambitious, driven, competitive."

Student Sadie Ross will be heading to the nationals in her boat. She tells CBS Detroit that when she was a freshman, there were no senior girls.

"I'd say it's weird, especially considering it's an all-boys school and coming in and being like, oh there's a whole bunch of girls here," she said. "I think we've worked really hard to create this sisterhood instead of a brotherhood. And I'd say, honestly, all the girls, it's like we're one big family."

"It's nice to have that coed group because it's not just around all guys the entire time," said sophomore Evan Cadieux. "They're all very hardworking, and it's nice to be around them."

The athletes carry their boats to the dock and carefully lower them into the water. Once they are far enough out in the water, they begin their drills.

Assistant varsity coach David Stration is an alumnus of St. Mary's Prep and graduated when it was still an all-boys school.

"Obviously, when everyone found out, there was a lot of apprehension with it," he said. "A lot of people were talking, like: 'Is this a good idea, is it not?' But it's been amazing to have them. It just adds so much more to the school and to the rowing program as a whole."

The women's team has remained competitive against established programs across the state due to a rigorous training schedule that includes two practices a day near the end of the season, with the first practice starting at 5 a.m.

Stration said he's proud of what the team has accomplished in such a short time.

"The fact that within five years we've already had a national championship on the girls' side, we've sent multiple, multiple boats to nationals, we've won a Midwest medal in the eight, which is one of the more prestigious medals to be winning," he said. "It's wonderful to see how fast and how quickly they've taken on and really made it their own."