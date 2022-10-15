MSP: One person dead in three-car crash on I-696 in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead on westbound Interstate 696 in Oakland County.

Police say the driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended it with out any braking.

The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.

Police say the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, killing a 65-year-old woman from Rochester Hills.

Police say here were no other injuries.