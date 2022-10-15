Watch CBS News
Local News

MSP: One person dead in three-car crash on I-696 in Oakland County

By Amber Erby

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead on westbound Interstate 696 in Oakland County.

Police say the driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended it with out any braking. 

The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic. 

Police say the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, killing a 65-year-old woman from Rochester Hills. 

Police say here were no other injuries.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.