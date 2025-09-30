Man sought hospital treatment after stabbing incident in Monroe

A man was stabbed during an altercation early Sunday near a cemetery in Monroe, Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said they were notified about 3:29 a.m. to meet up with a patient in the emergency department at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital who had stab wounds to his upper back and torso.

The man told officers he was outside, near a cemetery and using a flashlight to look around when he was approached by a male acquaintance. According to the police report the other man assaulted the victim, and after a brief struggle on the ground the assailant left the scene.

After the other man left, police said, the victim realized he had been stabbed and sought medical treatment.

He is expected to recover from his injuries, the report said.

Monroe police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the Monroe Police, Detective McKenzie, at 734-243-7517. "Your assistance may prove crucial in bringing clarity to this case," the report said.