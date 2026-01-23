Suspect in custody after police officer hurt in shooting in Roseville, Michigan

A suspect was arrested after a police officer was hurt in a shooting Friday night in Roseville, Michigan.

Police say the arrest came after the suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Kathy Street. Authorities say the police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and is recovering.

Police had to use heavy machinery to try to get the suspect out of the home.

Neighbors told CBS News Detroit that police were called for a domestic dispute. They say that after police arrived, they heard shots fired.

"There's a full-on gunfight, and we're kind of ducking down ... I'm watching things out, and it just keeps on going down south," said Matthew Lapinski.

"A cop showed up at our back door, asking if we had a ladder so they can get somebody up on our roof," said Amber Meyer.

Neighbors say this was not the first time they witnessed law enforcement presence at the home. They're glad the officers who were hurt are expected to be OK.

"It shouldn't have to lead up to this. It shouldn't have had to come this far when one of our fellow intervening cops have been injured at the site of a job, just trying to do his due diligence," said Karley Quenneville.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.