Oakland Mall set to partially reopen Saturday after water pipe burst

Oakland Mall in Troy is set to partially reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday, after a water pipe burst earlier in the week.

The mall temporarily closed on Wednesday after an apparent burst pipe sent water rushing through the building.

A spokesperson with the Troy Fire Department earlier in the week said that there was abnormal water pressure in the area the day of the flood, which set off the water flow alarm. When the firefighters arrived, they found a broken pipe.

Mall officials say that while the majority of the mall will be accessible to the public, the east corridor will remain barricaded and closed. Some of the tenants located outside of the closed area may require additional time to reopen, officials said.

Stores impacted by the closure include: Children's Place, Snipes, Donna Sacs, Express, Jimmy Jazz, VIP Wear, Same Day Customs, Foot Locker, Spencer's, GEMU, Hot Topic, DQ and Journeys.

Officials say ServPro has completed an assessment of the mall and that the areas open to the public meet safety and occupancy standards.

A farmers market originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed. Mall officials will announce a new date soon.

Oakland Mall is located on West 14 Mile Road, just east of I-75.