Oakland Mall issues temporary closure because of possible pipe burst

An apparent burst pipe sent water rushing through Oakland Mall in Troy, Michigan, on Wednesday afternoon, forcing the temporary closure of the shopping center.

"Earlier this afternoon, Oakland Mall experienced what we believe to be a burst pipe, resulting in flooding across several main concourses and portions of the parking lot. In response, the decision was made to close the mall for the safety and security of our tenants and guests," the mall management posted at about 2:15 p.m. on its social media.

"We are actively working with local fire and police departments, along with industry experts, to fully assess the situation."

Both the Troy police and fire departments shared the mall's notice on their social media accounts.

Oakland Mall on West 14 Mile Road, just east of Interstate 75, is normally open seven days a week. The retailers there include JCPenney, H&M and Hobby Lobby