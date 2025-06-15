Oakland County sheriff urging vigilance after shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is urging lawmakers to be "vigilant and aware of their surroundings" following the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers on Saturday.

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were injured in what Gov. Tim Walz has called a "politically motivated" incident.

Officials have identified the suspect in the shootings as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a photo Saturday afternoon that appears to show Boelter standing outside of one of the lawmakers' homes, wearing a mask and dressed like a police officer.

The FBI released this image taken from home security video showing Vance L. Boelter, the suspect in the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers on June 14, 2025. FBI

Bouchard said in a written statement on Saturday that he had spoken with multiple legislators and warned them to stay vigilant "in the event there are other evil and violent, copycat individuals who might want to harm elected officials."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Saturday that her department was not aware of any danger to the state in connection with the shootings.

As of Sunday afternoon, federal and state officials are looking for Boelter. The FBI says it's offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.