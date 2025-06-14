Michigan officials react to targeted shootings of Minnesota state Rep. Hortman, state Sen. Hoffman

Officials representing Michigan are sharing their thoughts following "politically motivated" shootings early Saturday in Minnesota that killed a state representative and her husband, and injured a state senator and his wife.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a news conference that state Rep. Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home, and state Sen. John Hoffman, 60, and his wife Yvette were shot around five miles away in their home in Champlin.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman Photos from Minnesota State Legislature

"The shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses is yet another horrific act in the continued rise of political violence in America," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a social media post on X Saturday afternoon. "We must call out this violence, no matter who it's aimed at or where it originates."

Whitmer said in a reply to the post that the loss of Hortman and her husband "is a tragedy, and we are pulling for the recovery of Sen. Hoffman and his wife. This must stop."

Democratic U.S Rep. Hillary Scholten of Michigan said the following on X:

I'm horrified and heartbroken by the politically motivated assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Political violence is an attack on our democracy itself. It cannot be normalized. It cannot be ignored. We must all stand united against this.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan said Saturday's shooting "is a horrific and deadly act of political violence."

President Trump said in a statement on Saturday that he's been briefed on the shooting.

"Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law," Mr. Trump said.

Investigators say they believe the suspect was dressed in a manner to appear like a police officer. Federal and local officials were searching for that person Saturday afternoon.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement that she is in contact with Michigan State police and other officials to assess any potential threats in the state.

"At this time, my department is not aware of any emergent danger in our state related to these shootings," Nessel said. "Nonetheless, my office will be in contact with legislative and elected leaders as we navigate this heartbreaking news. The Department of Attorney General remains vigilant in these efforts today and stands ready to enforce the full might of state law to keep Michiganders safe — including our elected officials."