Oakland County Democrats aiming to push back against Trump administration policies

(CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Democratic Party says it's committed to taking a stand against Trump administration policies.

On Saturday, local lawmakers and union leaders with the organization spoke at Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall in Southfield.

Members say President Trump's policies, including those on tariffs, are harmful and will lead to a negative impact on Michigan's workforce and economy.

"Who we are is home to thousands of workers in the auto manufacturing and related industries," said Brenda Lawrance, chairperson for the Oakland County Democratic Party. "These tariffs can lead to higher production costs, job losses and price hikes, which have a direct impact on our families. We need leadership that supports our workers, strengthen our supply chains and ensure that our trade policies benefit working families."

Trump imposed a 10% tariff on imports from China, which went into effect Tuesday. In response, China announced a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquified natural gas, along with a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and some cars, that is set to kick in Feb. 10.

On Monday, Trump paused his plans to implement steep tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for at least a month after talks with the leaders of both countries, who vowed to step up efforts to combat the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders with the U.S.