Oakland County clerk issues reminders for voters ahead of Tuesday's primary election

We're less than 24 hours away from Tuesday's primary election. Before voters head to the polls, CBS News Detroit caught up with Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown, who shared some insight on things you need to keep in mind.

"We're feeling good. We're ready, and hopefully the voters are ready," said Brown.

Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, polls will be open across Metro Detroit for a primary election that Brown hopes will have a decent turnout.

"It depends a lot on city charters or if a school or community or a library is putting a proposal out there. So, some of our communities who have elections in November don't have a primary, so it's a smaller election for us this year," Brown said.

Brown says that since not all cities and townships will hold an August election, it's important for folks to go online to check ahead of time. She also encourages voters to review the ballot in their community to prepare.

"For primary elections that are for a seat, you are nominating who will be on the ballot in November. For those with ballot proposals, those are often tax issues that are affecting your tax bill. These elections are the kind that affect your everyday life more so than often bigger elections," said Brown.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.

"It's important to cast your vote, use your voice. Your voice is your power," Brown said.

There is a chance your precinct could change. Brown says if that's the case, you should have been mailed a new polling location. You can also call your local clerk to find out or head to the Oakland County website for a list of those polling locations.