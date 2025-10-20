NTSB report details moments before Thunder Over Michigan air show crash

The pilot of a MiG-23 jet that crashed at the Thunder Over Michigan in 2023 is claiming the rear-seat pilot observer's decision to use the ejection system led to the crash, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB report concluded that the probable cause of the crash was "a reported partial loss of engine power while maneuvering for reasons that could not be determined."

The report comes more than two years after the jet crashed just feet away from the Waverly on the Lake apartment complex in Belleville in August 2023. The jet struck several unoccupied vehicles at the apartment complex but missed hitting the complex itself. No one at the complex or air show was injured.

Video captured by onlookers showed the pilot and observer ejecting seconds before the crash.

According to the NTSB report, as the pilot attempted to troubleshoot the loss of engine power, the backseat observer suggested ejecting, and the pilot ruled against it. However, the observer told federal investigators that he did not hear the pilot's response before activating the ejection system.

The report stated that the crew was ejected about 350 feet above ground level. The report stated that the pilot was surprised at the observer wanting to eject because he had not considered it.

NTSB spoke with another pilot with experience flying the jet, who suggested that using the ejection system was the right call.

"He noted that, in his opinion, had this been a military crew ejection, the timing of the ejection would not be in question. He further stated that the biggest reason that ejection seats do not save more lives is due to delayed crew ejection," read the report.

At the time of the crash, John Brannen, a senior air safety inspector for NTSB, said both men surviving the crash and no injuries were reported on the ground was a "very good outcome."