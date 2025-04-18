Northville Public Schools addresses student mental health, lockdown drills

In the wake of the recent mass shooting at Florida State University, some Southeast Michigan school districts are focusing on ensuring their students and staff are prepared and protected for any situation.

Classrooms like the ones at Northville High School are typically brimming with energy and excitement, full of students eager to learn.

For Northville Public Schools superintendent RJ Webber, that feeling of safety starts from the ground up.

"How do we provide avenues for them to learn, to listen or to share their own emotions so it doesn't get to a boiling point where they make an impulsive decision that changes, obviously, their life, but the lives of families forever," said Webber.

Webber says his teams have spent the past few years trying to figure out what the community needs and where the potential for violence can come from.

"What we find is a really sad trend of kids who feel disconnected, who don't feel part of something, who are struggling, and don't know how to reach out for help," said Webber.

Webber says Northville is focused on a holistic approach.

"Every teacher, paraprofessional, bus driver, food service, we have trained in that and have two full days of capacity building," said Webber.

On top of workshops, Northville also partnered with What School Could Be, an organization that offers tools to support students, faculty and staff as they address issues that impact their campus.

Webber says the district is hopeful their efforts will help start a chain reaction in other schools in the area.