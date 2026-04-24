Northern Michigan man returns home after Sturgeon River flooding

Floodwaters are beginning to recede in parts of northern Michigan, but for many residents, the recovery process is only just getting started.

Along the Sturgeon River near Indian River, where recent flooding destroyed homes and disrupted entire neighborhoods, one longtime resident is finally back where he belongs.

At 88 years old, Philip Kluczynsky has returned home.

After days of being displaced, Kluczynsky was able to move back into his house on Friday, thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers who had been working around the clock to restore it to a livable condition. The effort has been led by his landlord, Toni Mann, who stepped in to help coordinate cleanup and repairs in the aftermath of the storm.

While the home is far from fully restored, it's now safe and warm enough for Kluczynsky and his dog to return.

Those helping with the cleanup say there's still a lot of work to do, pointing to ongoing repairs and damage left behind by high water. But despite that, Kluczynsky is already thinking beyond his own situation.

He has encouraged the volunteer team to begin focusing on other homes in the area, hoping more of his neighbors can return as soon as possible.

That sense of resilience has been a constant for Kluczynsky, even in the face of devastating loss.

The flooding along the Sturgeon River left a path of destruction, with many families now facing difficult and uncertain rebuilds. For Kluczynsky, the road ahead is still long, but being back inside his home marks an important first step.

He says he's leaning on faith, family, and the support of his community to get through.

And even now, surrounded by the aftermath of the flood, he's finding small reasons to stay positive, holding onto hope, and grateful for the chance to once again sleep under his own roof.