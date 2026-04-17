Northern Michigan flood victims lean on each other in rebuilding efforts

Flooding is worsening in parts of Michigan on Friday, with rivers still rising in some parts and receding in others.

CBS News Detroit spoke with residents near Indian River, where the Sturgeon River has destroyed homes along Independence Avenue.

Families left their homes, with many forced to stay in motels or with friends. On Friday, many returned home for the first time.

Toni Mann, a property manager, says she was denied flood insurance and now faces at least $50,000 in damages.

"I got my crying out for two days, and then the third day I said, 'Let's go.' So I had to roll up my sleeves, put my big girl panties on, and we're going to get 'er done," Mann said.

Mann was delivering coffee to her tenants on Friday while bringing them a little laughter to start their day.

"At first, I was devastated because they do not offer flood insurance anywhere on the river, and I have five families that I place in these rentals, and they've been with me 7, 8, 9, 10 years, so I care about them," she said.

Mann spent the day reassuring her tenants that no matter how bad it looks, they will get through this.

"These are common folks that have real jobs that don't make a ton of money, so for them to even have to be displaced, losing all of their food, their livelihood, their routine," she said. "Everybody was just kind of stunned and numb to the point that you're just like you don't even know what direction to take."

Though Mann is hurting, she says she has to stay strong for her tenants.

"I'm resilient, and my upbringing wasn't real healthy, so I have been a survivor, and I hope that they draw strength through my courage, even though sometimes I feel like crumbling; you can't show that," she said.

Despite losing so much, the Indian River community is still going to work, still showing up and leaning on each other to rebuild.