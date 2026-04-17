88-year-old northern Michigan man stays hopeful after flooding: "We're not defeated"

Flood waters are starting to recede in some parts of northern Michigan, but for many, the road ahead is just the beginning.

Along the Sturgeon River near Indian River, rising water destroyed homes and turned lives upside down. An 88-year-old man who lost just about everything says she still has hope.

When asked why he refused to give up, Philip Kluczynsky said, "Because this is home. This is where I live for a long time, and I'm not going to give it up."

Kluczynsky says he is now leaning on faith, family and friends to get through it.

"We're all going to come back. It hurts right now, but we're not defeated," he said.

After days of being away from his home, Kluczynsky is finally back inside what's left of his home, taking it step by step. With devastation all around him, he says he's still finding reasons to smile, including for his favorite team: the Michigan Wolverines.

The Michigan men's basketball team recently won its first NCAA championship in nearly 40 years, which Kluczynsky describes as "wonderful."

Kluczynsky says he's staying grounded in faith and drawing strength from the people around him. He also credits his property manager he says goes above and beyond for people around her.

"I'm 88 years old. I wanna live to 92, and I think I'll make it with God, of course, and with the help of people like Tony and other people that live here. You've got a lot of good neighbors, good relatives, so that will keep me going."