"No Kings" rallies planned in Detroit, other Michigan cities on June 14

A number of "No Kings" rallies are planned for Saturday, with an emphasis on a nonviolent response to President Trump's administration. Among the rallies planned are a number in the Detroit area and throughout Michigan.

"In America, we don't put up with would-be kings," the organization's national website says. "NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration. We've watched as they've cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They've done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

The events, which coincide with Mr. Trump's birthday and the planned military parade in Washington, D.C., are taking place both in person and virtually.

"We're not watching history happen. We're making it," the website said. "On June 14th, we're showing up everywhere he isn't — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

The website resources include call-in trainings on how to participate and what to expect, such as safety protocols. Those participating are also urged not to bring weapons to a No Kings event.

There has been a wave of protests under various organizations and slogans across the country since the current Trump administration began in January, many with signs and demonstrations taking a stand against President Trump's policies and decisions. One of the biggest coordinated rallies so far was the "Hands Off" protests in April, which included more than 50 across Michigan and one in Detroit.

When is the Detroit "No Kings" rally?

The No Kings Detroit event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 14.

Where is the "No Kings" rally in Detroit?

The No Kings Detroit rally is at Clark Park, 1130 Clark Avenue, Detroit.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan 12th District, is scheduled to be among the speakers at this gathering.

The event is led by Indivisible, 50501 and the May Day coalition. Supporting groups include Stand Up Indivisible, Macomb Defenders Rising, Eastside Indivisible Alliance, and Indivisible We the People Dissent, 50501, General Strike Detroit, DAWN, CAC Detroit, AFT Michigan, DAWC, SDS Wayne State University, DAARPR and Detroit Anti-War Coalition.

"No Kings" rallies taking place in Southeast Michigan

Nearly two dozen "No Kings" events are planned in Southeast Michigan on June 14.

Those communities include: Adrian, Ann Arbor (two events), Belleville, Brighton, Chelsea, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Ferndale, Fenton, Howell, Jackson, Livonia, Milan, Novi, Port Huron, Roseville, Saline, Troy, Waterford Township and Wyandotte. In some cases, the organizers ask that participants sign up in advance to get the exact location and other details.

More "No Kings" rallies in other parts of Michigan

In addition to rallies in Detroit and other Southeast Michigan communities, dozens of other "No Kings" events are scheduled in cities like Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Mount Pleasant, Sault Ste. Marie and Marquette.