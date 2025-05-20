New York man pleads guilty to threatening Michigan AG Nessel

A New York man accused of making hate crime threats against Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal officials say Kevin Delgado, 40, of Bayside, New York, will be sentenced on Sept. 22 for one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce. He faces up to five years in prison.

On Oct. 21, 2023, Nessel posted on X a photo of her and a friend who was murdered that day, according to a new release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The post also described the friend's faith and contribution to the community. Officials said the following day, Delgado posted a threatening message, replying to Nessel's post.

Delgado admitted to threatening Nessel because of her religion and perceived sexual orientation, according to the news release. Nessel is gay and Jewish.

"The federal government is dedicated to protecting all Americans against threats of violence. Everyone person has equal dignity, and our office will tirelessly work to protect them. And public officials must be free to exercise their office without fear," U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon said in a statement.