New Haven resident celebrates 100th birthday on Christmas

(CBS DETROIT) - 100 years, 100 Christmases.

New Haven resident Verna Mayer celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day. She was gifted hundreds of birthday cards from her community. Some of which, came from as far as South Korea.

"It's just like a whole new life," Verna Mayer said when asked what it's like being 100 years old.

To recognize a century of life, the Village of New Haven put a call out on Facebook for the community to send letters to Mayer to help her celebrate.

It was an effort coordinated by Chris Boyd, a firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department. He says Verna's son reached out to collect a few cards. Boyd said that idea needed to be taken to the next level.

"A hundred years, we need to do a little bit more than that. So, we decided to throw her a party and it just kind of grew from there," said Boyd.

Local schools, city officials and Mayer's loved ones participated in the effort. Many of them showed up, despite the weather, to sing and commemorate her time as a lifelong resident of Macomb County.

Mayer spent her career working in education. She says the outpouring of support received through these cards helps put into perspective how many lives she's impacted.

"Just happy that I can do for other people, rather than do for myself. And, if I can serve and do for other people, that's what I'd like," Mayer said.

She says she's looking forward to celebrating her 100th year by staying active. Even during recent snowstorms, you could find her outside shoveling the snow.

Mayer said she has a lot of work in store going through the hundreds of cards, and thanked those who sent her one.