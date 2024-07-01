Lakeside Mall in Metro Detroit officially closes. What's next for redevelopment?

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights officially closed on Monday, and now the focus is on a new redevelopment of the site. But the closure also leaves behind some memories for residents.

When asked what she remembered about the mall, Cyndi Zapczynski said, "Bringing my boys. I have four boys."

"Came every week. Bought them cookies at Mrs. Fields, they played in the play area," she said.

Like thousands of others, Zapczynski has experienced lifelong memories in what is now a relic of the past, seen in the empty halls in the video above.

The massive, approximately 100-acre plot of land is already looking towards the future.

"It's like a once-in-a-lifetime type project. I don't think a lot of mayors and cities across the country have the opportunity to really create a downtown from scratch," said Sterling Heights Mayor Mike Taylor.

He said the mall grounds will eventually be home to the Lakeside Town Center.

"Next is a lot of planning. We are hoping to receive what is called a planned unit development agreement from the owners of the mall within the next two to three months. That process is going to take six to 12 months to play out with planning and engineering and design in making sure everything is developed the right way," Taylor month

He said the reimagined space could include housing, parks, a hotel, dining and more. He tells us the public should keep an eye on the city's social media platforms and website for what he says will be a number of community engagement meetings hosted by the mall owners over the next 12-18 months.

"There's been some preliminary plans, but nothing is set in stone, and the mall owners have been very collaborative with the city of Sterling Heights and the local community, and expect to be more engaged in the planning process," Taylor said.