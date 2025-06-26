Bill proposes authorizing mushroom-derived psilocybin as a PTSD treatment in Michigan

Legislation has been introduced to decriminalize the use of psilocybin in Michigan specifically for use as a treatment in post-traumatic stress disorder.

Michigan Rep. Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, hosted a press conference Wednesday in Lansing with Michael G. Smith Jr. As his guest to present the bill. Smith is retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of sergeant first class, and said he has used microdoses of psilocybin to help mitigate his symptoms related to PTSD.

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring substance in some species of mushrooms and classified as a Schedule I drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act. Despite the federal legal status, some states and cities have legalized it for certain uses.

PTSD is a combination of mental health responses that can emerge after particularly stressful or traumatic experiences. The symptoms can include depression, anxiety or withdrawal, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"It's a targeted, responsible step forward," McFall said about the proposal. "If we have evidence that something helps, and we know people are turning to it already, then we shouldn't be penalizing it."

House Bill 4686 has six additional sponsors and has been referred to the Committee on Families and Veterans. The bill is intended to allow anyone age 18 and older to possess up to 2 ounces of a substance that contains psilocyn for personal use, if that person has a medical record that includes "a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder."

Those who could benefit, McFall said, include military veterans, first responders, survivors of violence and trauma.

He cited what he called "promising research" that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has begun, seeking on whether psychedelics such as psilocybin would be helpful. Preliminary research suggests that over 80% of veterans noticed improvements in their symptoms.

The announcement was scheduled for June, which is PTSD Awareness Month.