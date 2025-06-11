Man accused of beating mother to death with broomstick handle found incompetent to stand trial

A Michigan man has been found incompetent to stand trial for now in the beating death of his mother involving a broomstick handle, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office reported.

A review hearing will take place in 90 days to as he "is likely to regain competency with treatment," the press release said.

The case involves homicide-murder second degree and assault with intent to murder charges that are pending against Armando Jourdain Streeter, 46, of St. Clair Shores. Both charges carry a life sentence. He and his 76-year-old mother lived in the same home; and authorities have accused him of physically beating her to death with a broken broomstick handle on April 5.

"Our office will continue to monitor Mr. Streeter's status closely and will resume prosecution when he is found competent to proceed. This decision does not affect the charges brought or the seriousness of the alleged offenses," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in his statement.

The competency hearing took place Tuesday in St. Clair Shores 40th District Court before Judge Mark Fratarcangeli.

Streeter is being held without bond while these proceedings take place.