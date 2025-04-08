Watch CBS News
Macomb County man accused of killing his mom with broken broomstick handle

By
Joseph Buczek
A St. Clair Shores man is accused of beating his mother to death while using a broomstick handle, prosecutors say. 

Armando Jourdain Streeter, 46, lived with his 76-year-old mother in a St. Clair Shores home. Prosecutors allege that on April 5, Streeter "physically beat his mother to death while using a broken broomstick handle."

Streeter was arraigned Tuesday on one count of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder. He's being held without bond.

"These allegations are extremely serious and deeply concerning. This terrible act of violence cannot be tolerated, and we will fully pursue justice to the full extent of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Streeter is back in court for a probable cause conference on April 15. 

