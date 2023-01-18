MSU campus-wide survey shows improvements with relationship violence, sexual misconduct

(CBS DETROIT) - The results of a campus-wide survey conducted at Michigan State University show that there has been improvement in experiences with violence and sexual misconduct.

The data comes from the university's Know More @ MSU Campus Survey, which consisted of feedback from over 11,500 participants.

The feedback displays positive growth compared to the 2019 survey, showing a decrease in the prevalence of sexual assault, sexual harassment and workplace incivility, along with improvements in climate and culture and an increase in overall awareness.

"We know there is work to still be done. However, the data does show positive indications of our efforts these past few years to address assaults and harassments on campus and supporting the need to continue education and outreach efforts," said Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., interim president of MSU. "We plan to continue the momentum in providing initiatives that improve our campus culture."

Michigan State's Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup noticed the need for a new survey in order to get more data to help with prevention programming, policy development, resource provision and culture change on the university's campus.

"What we learned from the 2019 survey was invaluable, and we used indicators from it to focus our efforts outlined in the RVSM Strategic Plan," said Campbell. "Similarly, we intend to use these new results to understand where there are gaps and build solutions that fit the unique needs of the campus community."

Researchers say the survey results also showed the rate at which members of the LGBTQIA+ community are victimized. According to the study, over undergraduate transgender and nonbinary students and over 21% of transgender and nonbinary faculty and staff experienced sexual harassment.

The Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory will hold informational sessions to further engage with the students and staff on campus.

If anyone has experienced harm or knows someone who has, they are urged to visit here, to get help.

Visit here to read the complete study.