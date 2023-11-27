Watch CBS News
Michigan State Police places Flint command staff on leave pending internal investigation

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police has put its Flint post command staff on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

In a statement, officials said 1st Lt. Yvonne Brantley, Lt. Michael Philipps, and Lt. Thomas Dhooghee were placed on leave with pay on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

"This action is related to an ongoing internal affairs investigation into promotion and selection processes," MSP said in a statement. "In the interim, Third District Assistant Commander Insp. Stephen Sipes is temporarily in command of the Flint Post. We do not anticipate any disruption to public services or post operations."

MSP did not provide details on the investigation.

