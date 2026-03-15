Mount Clemens woman accused of distributing child sexually abusive material pleads no contest

A Mount Clemens, Michigan, woman accused of using her computer to share child sexually abusive material last year has pleaded no contest, online court records said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said the sheriff's office launched an investigation into Jasmin Rix, 30, in March 2025 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Law enforcement determined that she used her computer to share child sexually abusive material in February 2025, according to officials.

Rix was arrested last June.

The 30-year-old pleaded no contest on Thursday to three counts of distributing child sexually abusive material.

Court records show eight other charges — three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of possessing child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime — will be dismissed at her sentencing, which is scheduled for May 7.

According to the prosecutor's office, Rix will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender for the next 25 years as part of her sentence.

"She is also subject to registration under Wyatt's Law, which is a database of individuals who are convicted of criminal offenses related to children," the prosecutor's office said in a news release.

Rix faces up to 21 years in prison and a maximum fine of $150,000.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.