Macomb County woman taken into custody after child sexually abusive material investigation

A woman was taken into custody upon a report of child sexually abusive material being shared online, the Macomb County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office reported.

The Macomb Area Computer Enforcement detectives, working with the Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team, served a search warrant Friday in Mount Clemens on the case. The officers took the 29-year-old woman into custody without incident.

MACE detectives had received information from the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that there were numerous child sexually abusive-related videos and images possibly uploaded by the suspect. Several pieces of evidence seized from the home are under review, the sheriff's office said.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 16 at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township.