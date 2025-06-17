Macomb County woman accused of possessing, distributing child pornography

A 29-year-old Mount Clemens woman is facing potentially decades in prison for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Macomb County prosecutors allege that in February 2025, Jasmine Ellise Rix possessed child sexually abusive material and that Rix allegedly shared the material from her computer. Rix was arrested on June 13.

Rix is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime (related to aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material) and an additional count of using a computer to commit a crime (related to possession of child sexually abusive material).

Rix was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. If released, Rix cannot have contact with minor children or use the internet or a computer, and is required to wear a GPS tether.

"Those who possess this material contribute to a cycle of abuse, and we will not hesitate to pursue charges to protect vulnerable children and seek justice on their behalf," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.