Mount Clemens crews making repairs on two water main breaks

Two water main breaks have been reported in Mount Clemens, Michigan, while a third area has a construction-related water shutoff. This community is in Macomb County.

Repairs are expected Monday afternoon to a water main break near 41 Roseview, city officials posted on social media. Roseview residents can expect low pressure or a loss of water for a couple of hours while repairs take place.

Another water main break, in front of 1509 Warrington, will be scheduled for repairs Tuesday. The Warrington break "does not seem to affect residents," the report said.

In the meantime, Fontana construction shut off water for about an hour Monday on Eldridge between Grand and Hubbard because of their work.

There have been several water main breaks in southeast Michigan during the past few weeks, including one that affected the village of Dundee starting Sunday night. Fluctuating temperatures as winter weather alternates with warmer weather has contributed to many of the instances.