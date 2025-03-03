Village of Dundee under "boil water" advisory; water main leading into village has a break

A broken water main in the village of Dundee has resulted in a boil water advisory and school closings in that Monroe County, Michigan, community.

Dundee officials reported that the water main break happened about 7 p.m. Sunday on the primary water feed into the village. Contamination within the water mains may have occurred. In addition to the social media posts, the Monroe County Emergency Management System sent alerts to its notification subscribers in the area.

Crews work on a water main break March 2, 2025, in Dundee, Michigan Village of Dundee, Michigan

Dundee Community Schools are closed Monday as a result of the water situation, school board trustee Tara McKenzie posted on her Facebook page.

"The Village of Dundee Water Department is working to get pressure restored, and water staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards," the village reported.

Crews work to deal with a water main break March 2, 2025, in Dundee, Michigan. Village of Dundee, Michigan

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice, depending on when tested samples show the water is safe to drink.

Instructions for a boil water advisory call for boiled or bottled water to be used in lieu of water directly from the tap for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food. The boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Bring all the water needed for use to a boil, let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before using.

"We anticipate resolving the problem within three days," the village reported.

Water main breaks have been a problem throughout southeast Michigan in recent weeks, sparked by the fluctuating temperatures.