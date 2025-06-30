Motown Mile in Detroit returns with exhibit highlighting Esther Gordy Edwards

Motown Mile, Motown Museum's annual outdoor exhibit, returns this summer.

The new exhibit, "Keeper of the Dream," opened Friday, June 27, and highlights the legacy of the museum's founder, Esther Gordy Edwards, while also commemorating the museum's 40th anniversary.

Since Motown Mile kicked off in 2021, the annual exhibit has celebrated Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," the Motortown Revenue tour and the 65th anniversary of Motown Records.

The museum is committed to presenting the Motown story through authentic, inspirational and educational experiences. The new exhibit grants just that as "Push up, pull up" — her guiding principle — is woven throughout the Mile, reflecting her impact on Detroit and Black culture.

Motown Museum honoring Esther Edwards

"This year's Motown Mile was the perfect way to honor her vision. We wanted the right time and space to reflect on her important legacy — not only as the founder of Motown Museum, but as someone who elevated Motown's story to one of cultural pride and purpose," said Motown Museum chair Robin Terry. "This exhibit allows the community to engage with her impact in a powerful and personal way, and we are grateful to our partners and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for making it possible."

Edwards was a business leader, cultural preservationist, family matriarch and mentor. With eight panels, this experience honors her pivotal role in safeguarding the Motown legacy by transforming the original Hitsville U.S.A. house into a cultural landmark.

In partnership with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the exhibit can be found along the Detroit Riverwalk. It will be open until early fall.