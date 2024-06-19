Motorcyclist, 32, killed in Detroit-area crash involving SUV

Michigan man killed during mental health crisis, crime falls in ShotStopper areas and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Farmington Hills Tuesday night, police said.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to the Eight Mile Road and Grand River Avenue intersection after receiving a report of a crash that involved a motorcycle and a Ford Explorer.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist, identified as a 32-year-old Redford Township man, and rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The SUV driver, identified as a 21-year-old Novi man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities before being released.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash, police said. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.