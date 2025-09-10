Motorcycle rider fatally injured in crash on Interstate 75 near Dearborn Street

Charges expected in Canton woman's death; reward on vandalism to Warren mosque; other top stories

A motorcycle rider died as a result of a crash on Tuesday night on Interstate 75 in Metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police say it appears he was initially hit by a semi-truck, and then was struck by other vehicles after landing on the pavement.

All northbound traffic on I-75 was blocked at Schafer Highway overnight, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports, with motorists allowed to re-enter I-75 at Springwells Street. The interstate was back open at 4:47 a.m.

The Detroit Regional Communications Center received several calls about the collision, which happened about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Dearborn Street.

As troopers arrived, Detroit EMS confirmed that the man was dead and had been hit multiple times. The semi-truck believed to be involved had left the scene. But a 50-year-old truck driver soon called dispatchers to report he hit something on the highway and had drove to Warren afterwards "because he was nervous."

State troopers then made arrangements to speak to that driver.

"If you are involved in a traffic crash, stay on the scene," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Not only is it your legal responsibility, it is the right thing to do."