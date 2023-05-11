Watch CBS News
Motor City Comic Con returns May 19-21

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi the weekend of May 19-21.

More than 250 comic book writers and artists, as well as actors, entertainment celebrities and vendors will highlight the three-day event. 

Beth Burland and Samantha Yankee of Motor City Comic Con joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to discuss the upcoming fun. 

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit here

The Suburban Collection Showplace is located at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 2:25 PM

