Mother wants closure in son's death more than one week after he was killed in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's been more than a week, and police have yet to make any arrest in the shooting death of 18-year-old Khalil Allen.

Twenty-four hours removed from his funeral, Allen's mother, Delisa Glaspie, says all she can think about is why.

"He was arm's length away from me in a casket, and I'm just staring through the eyes in the heart of a mother trying to understand what went wrong," Glaspie told CBS News Detroit on Friday.

On the day of her son's funeral, Glaspie says Allen was supposed to be celebrating at his final graduation party before heading to South Carolina for Claflin University to pursue a degree in sports management.

"He was very dedicated to getting a higher education and beginning his career in sports management," Glaspie says.

Among his other hobbies was rap, something many say Khalil was good at. But despite his talent for it, his mom says it could have very well been the reason why he is no longer here.

"It's just unfortunate that the belief for me is his death could have very well had some connection to him simply being a rapper, and having lyrics, and wanting to be an entertainer and a celebrity. This is deeply disturbing to me," Glaspie says.

While she is trying her best to move forward without her son, Glaspie says it will be extremely difficult knowing his killer is still out there.

"I just don't to be another story. I don't want Khalil's murder to be another murder swept under the rug."

Police have not publicly identified a suspect in the death of Khalil Allen. However, anyone who has information about what happened or those involved is asked to contact police.