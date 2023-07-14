Family searching for answers after teen shot and killed while picking up food in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A family is heartbroken after their teenage son was shot and killed.

Khalil Allen, 18, was shot in his vehicle while picking up food near the intersection of Southfield Freeway and West McNichols in Detroit. Allen later died at an area hospital with his family by his side.

"When he was young, I used to kiss his ear, and at the hospital, before they announced he was deceased, I kissed his ear. Before they announced he was deceased, a tear came down his eye," said Brandon Allen, Khalil's father.

"He was a good kid … He didn't cause any harm to anybody, and he didn't deserve this," said Shushanna Hill-Becton, Khalil's aunt.

Hill-Becton said the family was planning a graduation party for Allen next week, but instead, they are planning his funeral.

"My baby cousin should've been walking through that venue with his graduation hat on, hugging us, reciprocating with the love and congratulations for his achievements, for his success, and now we have to tell him, bye," Hill-Becton said.

Meanwhile, Allen's father, Brandon, is thankful for the overwhelming love and support from the community and said it's given him the strength to continue honoring his late son.

"This is by far the hardest thing I've ever dealt with in my life. My son and I were so close. If you know me, you know he was my heart," Brandon Allen said.

Detroit police are still looking for information about Khalil's death. If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous, you can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.